$987.62 Million in Sales Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report sales of $987.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $980.24 million to $995.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $980.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,108. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.