Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.84 ($28.05).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR ARL opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -23.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.97. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.