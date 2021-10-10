Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,741 shares of company stock valued at $130,794. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

