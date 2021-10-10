Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Lessened by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,975 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $140,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $337.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day moving average is $322.82. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

