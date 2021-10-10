Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

