Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.75.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,243 over the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

