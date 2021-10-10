adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

