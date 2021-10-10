Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.