Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

