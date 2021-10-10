Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth $623,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

