Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,691 Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SOS were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOS stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

