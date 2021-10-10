Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GNOG. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.