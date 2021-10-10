Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 101.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

