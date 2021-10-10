Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in VMware by 54.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW opened at $147.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

