Advisory Services Network LLC Has $393,000 Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

SMDV opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

