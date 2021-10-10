Advisory Services Network LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

