Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $52.42 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

