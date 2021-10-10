Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

