Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.91 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

