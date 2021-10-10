Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.36

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.36 and traded as high as C$19.43. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 169,467 shares traded.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.