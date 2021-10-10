Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $77,172.48 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $77,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEHR stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $475.95 million, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

