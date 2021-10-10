Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $113.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.70 million and the highest is $113.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $443.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $789.70 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Several research analysts have commented on AKU shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

AKU remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 million and a PE ratio of 250.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

