Alan J. Russell Sells 2,108 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,007.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

