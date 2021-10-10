Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reissued by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CLIQ opened at C$8.06 on Friday. Alcanna has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$292.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.18.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

