Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

