Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Allakos by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK opened at $104.45 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

