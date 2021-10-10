Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $194.50

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.50, but opened at $202.25. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $193.71, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.
The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.