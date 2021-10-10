Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $194.50

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.50, but opened at $202.25. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $193.71, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

