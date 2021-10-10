Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Acquires £541.75 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,018.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 990.61. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 797 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

