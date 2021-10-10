AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $220.41. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

