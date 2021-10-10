AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.48 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

