AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

BRC stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.