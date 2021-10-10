AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

