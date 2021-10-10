AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 195.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,784.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 384,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after buying an additional 173,899 shares during the period. Islet Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 596,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 141,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,117 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

YELP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

