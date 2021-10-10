AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $980,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

AFG stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.