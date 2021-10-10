AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.