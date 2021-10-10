AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 123,113 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 66.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 123,113 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.