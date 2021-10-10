Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphatec by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alphatec by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 822,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.