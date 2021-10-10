Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.25.

TSE AIF opened at C$62.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 80.04. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.83.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

