Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on AMBBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

