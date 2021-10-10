Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMTB. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of AMTB opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $963.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

