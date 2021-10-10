American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

