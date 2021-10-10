Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,481 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,585,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,032,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,246,000 after buying an additional 884,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

