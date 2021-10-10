Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.80.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

