Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce $71.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PAR Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PAR Technology by 129,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. 159,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,265. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

