Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $35.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.37 million to $36.46 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

