Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.23 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $866.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.16 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 350,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 410,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

