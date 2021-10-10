Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post $21.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

BEAM traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $83.57. 973,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,633. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.