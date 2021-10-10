Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $510.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

