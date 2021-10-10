Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

