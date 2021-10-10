Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 240,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

